Derrick Henry says Cowboys didn’t call him ‘at all’ in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys lost Tony Pollard in free agency, so one would think they’d try to replace their starting running back.

Several backs were on the market, including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and Derrick Henry.

Pollard is replacing Henry in Tennessee, so the Cowboys could have essentially completed a swap.

But Henry was apparently never on Dallas’ radar.

Henry told Mad Dog Sports Radio the Cowboys didn’t call him “at all” during his free agency period.

“I don’t really know what’s going on over there,” he said.

Henry instead signed with the Baltimore Ravens for a two-year, $16 million deal.

“Baltimore was showing the most interest, and it was somewhere I wanted to be, so I’m glad we got it done,” Henry said. “But the Cowboys never called at all.”

Henry wasn’t afraid to admit he was heavily interested in Dallas, though.

“Of course,” he said, revealing that he had his eyes on them.

“That’s where I stay in the offseason. I’m at the back end of my career. That’s a great organization. It would have been a great opportunity,” he said. “But I’m thankful I ended up here in Baltimore. Somewhere I wanted to be. They wanted me as well. It’s a perfect match.”

The former Titans running back will now join a team that led the NFL in rushing yards per game with quarterback Lamar Jackson as the main weapon. Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, ran for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Henry was a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career in 2023. He rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and led the NFL in rushing attempts for the second consecutive season with 280. Henry has led the league in carries four of the last five seasons. He spent most of 2021 out with an injury.

