Deshaun Watson faces boos as he makes Browns debut

Deshaun Watson made his first appearance in a regular-season NFL game in 700 days for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday; as he didn’t play in 2021 due to his trade request from the Houston Texans and served an 11-game suspension over more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watson returned against his former team at NRG Stadium in Houston and was showered with a ton of boos as he made his way onto the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He addressed the media for the first time since August after his suspension was announced. He chose to begin Thursday’s press conference with an opening statement expressing his excitement to be back on the football field, but he also said that “with my legal team and my clinical team, there’s only football questions that I can address at this time.”

“I’m focusing on football,” he continued. “My main focus is locked in on the game plan and trying to execute and make sure that I’m keeping the standard up for the Cleveland Browns, so we can try to win.”

JOE MONTANA TALKS DESHAUN WATSON EXPECTATIONS AFTER LONG LAYOFF, TOM BRADY’S DOMINANCE AND HELPING SENIORS

Watson has settled 23 civil lawsuits accusing him of wrongdoing. Two additional suits, including one filed in October, are pending. He wasn’t criminally charged.

He signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns in March, but he declined to mention what he learned during his punishment or if the league-mandated counseling helped.

Watson claimed he isn’t worried about the potentially negative reception inside NRG Stadium.

“I’m focusing on just being the starting quarterback and executing the game plan,” he said. “That’s my main focus. I’m not worried about the atmosphere. I have to go in and execute the game plan.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland entered the game 4-7.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.