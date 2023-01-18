Details emerge from wrestler Jay Briscoe’s death in car crash

Police released findings from the Delaware car crash that killed Ring of Honor wrestler Jamin Pugh, better known by his stage name Jay Briscoe.

Briscoe was one of two people who perished in the crash — the wrestler had his 12 — and nine-year-old daughters with him.

The two vehicles were both Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks, with the other driver crossing the center lane, which resulted in a head-on collision shortly after 5 p.m. ET.

Out of the four people in each of the cars, the wrestler was the only one not wearing a seat belt — his two daughters were sent to a local hospital via ambulance where they remain in critical condition.

Alcohol involvement in the crash is unknown, police added.

Briscoe joined ROH in 2002, and was one-half of the promotion’s World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe (real name Mark Pugh). It was the brothers’ 13th reign as tag-team champs.

He also was a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

Plenty of pro wrestlers and those in the industry sent their condolences on social media.

Though he never appeared in the WWE, his prowess in pro wrestling was felt by the fans, those who worked with him and those who watched him from afar.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Briscoe seventh in its top 500 wrestlers of 2015, and was inducted into ROH’s Hall of Fame last year.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.