Detroit Golf Club shuts down ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic as crews work to clean up storm aftermath

Grounds teams at the Detroit Golf Club are already being hailed as “MVPs of the week” ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic as they got to work Monday, clearing out the debris of fallen trees behind after a massive storm left more than 70,000 residents in the area without power.

Videos posted to social media on Monday showed large trees uprooted on the course by a storm that hit the area on Sunday.

“Our grounds team are already the MVPs of the week after a storm rolled through Sunday,” the tournament tweeted out with drone footage of the aftermath.

According to the Detroit News, golfers were set to appear on the course Monday morning but were held off until noon. There was reportedly no significant damage to the course.

“Practice facilities and the clubhouse will open to PGA Tour players beginning at noon today,” tournament officials said in a statement, via the outlet.

“Due to necessary cleanup, the golf course will remain closed until further notice.”

A car outside the golf course was crushed by a tree that uprooted during the storm.

“I got off work, went to go home and then I saw my car and there was a tree on top of it,” 20-year-old Yuri Didoszak told FOX 2 Detroit. “It’s my first car.”

According to the outlet, more than 73,000 residents were without power on Monday morning.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to begin on Thursday.