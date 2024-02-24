Devils fan ignites fight in stands with headbutt to Rangers supporter

Things got chippy in the Hudson River Rivalry both on and off the ice.

New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe got ejected after just 10 seconds of ice time due to a hit to the head.

He also got into a fight in his NHL debut Sunday on his very first shift as the puck dropped.

Fists flew later in the game after Rangers captain Jacob Trouba leveled Nathan Bastian, who took the hit earlier from Rempe.

But that wasn’t the only combat fans at Prudential Center saw Thursday. The action carried over into the stands.

One video that has gone viral appears to show a New Jersey Devils fan attempt to headbutt a Rangers fan after the two exchanged words late in the first period.

Two others tried to separate the men, but the man in a white Jack Hughes jersey charged and then threw two punches before security pulled him back. The Rangers fan returned with a right hand, and the Devils fan was escorted out, but not before flipping the bird to the crowd.

This is not the first time fans of the rivals got into it. An old video from another Devils-Rangers game surfaced Thursday afternoon showing a Rangers fan putting a Devils fan in a sleeper hold. The Devils fan fell to the ground, spilled his beer and was clearly out of it.

Those involved Thursday were detained, escorted to a security processing area and ejected, the Devils said in an email to Fox News Digital.

A bad day for Devils fans in the stands was even worse on the ice. The Rangers won, 5-1, to capture their ninth game in a row.

