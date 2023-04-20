Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner designated for assignment after rough start to season: report

Madison Bumgarner’s future with the Arizona Diamondbacks appears to be over after another rough outing on Wednesday.

The veteran pitcher was designated for assignment on Thursday, according to a report by ESPN.

Against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Bumgarner allowed seven earned runs in just three innings in a 14-5 loss.

The loss dropped Bumgarner to 0-3 on the season as his ERA ballooned to 10.26.

Following the loss, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was asked about the organization’s plan for Bumgarner.

“I don’t know,” Lovullo said, according to MLB.com. “As we do with every start, we group up as a [coaching] staff and then sit down with the front office and figure out what to do next. The staff will sit down and figure out what’s going to give us the best option in five days. We do the same thing after every start, and we’ll do that again.”

Bumgarner had a brutal third inning on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs, capped by a three-run home run by Cardinals’ shortstop Tommy Edman.

St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras led off the inning with a walk, flipping his bat after Bumgarner appeared to take issue with his reaction after missing a pitch he clearly wished he had back.

Cameras appeared to catch the left-handed pitcher mouthing profanities toward the Cardinals catcher.

“Probably go back and read lips, maybe,” Bumgarner said when asked what he said to Contreras.

Bumgarner was signed to a five-year, $85 million deal before the 2020 season, and had an ERA of 5.23 as a member of the Diamondbacks.

“The empathetic side of me hurts for him,” Lovullo said Wednesday. “I want every pitcher to do well, and I know how hard he’s working. He’s just grinding. And the other side of me is extremely frustrated. I want to see everybody do well and help us win baseball games and, unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

The Diamondbacks will eat more than $34 million of Bumgarner’s contract, and the left-handed pitcher will be able to sign with another team for the veteran minimum once he clears waivers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report