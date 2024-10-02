Diamondbacks owner reflects on ‘horrible’ signing after playoff elimination, rips Mets-Braves doubleheader

The Arizona Diamondbacks found out their postseason fate after the very last game of the regular season, and they’re not thrilled about what transpired.

The Mets and Braves’ doubleheader split Monday knocked the reigning National League champs out of postseason contention.

All three teams finished 89-73, but the D-Backs lost their season series to both NL East squads, putting them on the outside looking in.

Arizona was in a tough spot. It did not control its own destiny, and the winner of the first game of the doubleheader had nothing to play for after clinching a postseason spot.

So, the Mets used several bench players in their lineup, and Joey Lucchesi made just his second start of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Braves won, 3-0.

Arizona’s owner, Ken Kendrick, called the ordeal a “debacle.”

“I predicted a week ago, when this debacle — at multiple levels — was occurring to have the season end with two games yet to be played on a Monday before the playoffs start. It was ill-advised,” Kendrick told Arizona Sports Monday.

The doubleheader was scheduled when the games from last week were postponed due to Hurricane Helene. Both teams had an off day that Monday, before the storm rolled.

“I’m disappointed that MLB didn’t take a more aggressive posture to insist on those games being played earlier. … They played one game on Tuesday; they could’ve played two games last Monday or two games last Tuesday and then not been involved in the middle of getting canceled and scheduling games to be played after the season.”

The Diamondbacks can’t direct all the blame on MLB. They blew an 8-0 lead Sept. 22. They also acknowledged a mistake in signing lefty starter Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal.

Montgomery was fresh off an awesome postseason run with the Texas Rangers but remained unsigned into spring training. Arizona took a gamble and lost. He had a 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances, including 21 starts.

Kendrick said the “horrible” signing was his fault.

“If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you’re talking to the guy that should be blamed,” Kendrick told Arizona Sports. “Because I brought it to [the front office’s] attention. I pushed for it. They agreed to it. It wasn’t in our game plan.

“You know when he was signed — right at the end of spring training. And, looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did. It’s our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I’m the perpetrator of that.”

Montgomery is again a free agent, and the Diamondbacks are cleaning out their lockers instead of restocking them for October baseball.

Montgomery is again a free agent, and the Diamondbacks are cleaning out their lockers instead of restocking them for October baseball.