Dick Butkus, Hall of Famer and legendary Bears linebacker, dead at 80

Hall of Famer and legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.

The Bears confirmed the death of Butkus via his family.

“The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California,” a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said.

“The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support.”

Butkus, considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time, spent all nine of his NFL seasons from 1965-1973 with the Bears, earning eight Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro selections.

Butkus was also named to the Hall of Fame All-1960s and All-1970s teams.

“Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL’s all-time greats,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Dick’s intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears.

“We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game. The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his ‘I Play Clean’ campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Butkus family, the Bears organization and the many fans and people he impacted throughout his life.”

“The Enforcer” was the third overall pick of the 1965 NFL Draft out of Illinois. A South Side Chicago native who starred at Chicago Vocational, Butkus was the perfect middle linebacker to lead the way at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Butkus was feared by opponents who looked across the line of scrimmage.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP JIM MCMAHON SUMS UP BEARS’ PERFORMANCE AGAINST CHIEFS IN 1 WORD

“I think Dick put the fear of God into a lot of people,” legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka said about Butkus.

Butkus played with ferocity and speed, which the Chicago fans rallied behind.

“When I went out on the field to warm up, I would manufacture things to make me mad,” Butkus once said, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “If someone on the other team was laughing, I’d pretend he was laughing at me or the Bears. It always worked for me.”

His career may have lasted longer than nine seasons if not for a serious knee injury in 1970 that didn’t respond properly to surgery. He retired in 1973 and, six years later, was enshrined in Canton.

With his cleats hung up, Butkus became an actor. He appeared in films like “Cry, Onion!,” “Gus” and a fan favorite, “The Longest Yard” with Burt Reynolds.

Butkus later returned to Soldier Field in a broadcast role as a color analyst for radio broadcasts in 1985. He moved on to CBS’ pregame show, “The NFL Today,” in 1988, where he worked through 1989.

Butkus’ No. 51 is retired by the Bears.