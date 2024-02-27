Dick Vitale enters Caitlin Clark debate after ESPN analyst doubles down on hot take

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale has thrown his support behind Iowa star Caitlin Clark after ESPN analyst Jay Williams recently doubled down on his controversial take that Clark can’t be considered among the “greatest” without a national championship.

The debate surrounding Clark’s status in women’s college basketball took a turn when Williams said earlier this month that he would not yet consider her one of the all-time greats because she has yet to claim a title.

“I think the way she plays, the pizzazz, is, she’s probably the most prolific scorer the game of basketball has ever seen,” he said on Feb. 17, via USA Today. “I am unwilling… to say that she is great yet.”

His comments came just days after Clark became the NCAA women’s scoring leader.

Last week, Williams doubled down on his take during Wednesday’s broadcast of the LSU-Kentucky game.

“We were talking about ‘greatest,’ and in my interview we talked about GOATs,” Williams said. “For me, I’m like, you wanna be a GOAT? Fine. There’s levels of greatness. You gotta win championships to be GOATs.

“So when people want to don her as the greatest of (all time), I’m like, ‘Let’s slow down.’ I’ve seen Diana Taurasi. I’ve seen Breanna Stewart. And you can sit there and tell me all day long, ‘Well, she’s played with other great players.’ OK, great. Championships — that’s how we measure greatness overall.”

But some disagree with that notion – including one of college basketball’s most iconic voices.

“Look I RESPECT the views of others but I do not think it is FAIR to eliminate someone that doesn’t win a championship,” Vitale wrote on X Monday night. “Championships [are] won by strong talented TEAMS.”

Clark continues to extend her NCAA career scoring record as she prepares for Sunday’s matchup against Ohio State, which could potentially be her final regular-season game at home.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

