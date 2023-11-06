Diehard Eagles fans get married at tailgate before game against Cowboys

You’d see many things at a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate, but a wedding likely wasn’t on your list. Yet, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday prior to the Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brooke and Rob Rittner held hands, said their vows and were married in the middle of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot while decked out in Eagles gear, according to the team’s X account.

The new Mrs. Rittner wore a green and white veil to complement a beige dress with green designs on it as she walked down the “aisle” to Mr. Rittner, who wore a white Fletcher Cox jersey.

The Rittners had a trailer at their tailgate with a banner that announced their wedding date as well as saying, “Happy Birthday Jason Kelce!”

Kelce signed two jerseys for the Rittners as well, one for Mr. Rittner with the No. 11 on the back and the other showing a No. 5 with Mrs. Rittner written across the back.

From special “save the date” Eagles tickets to the flower girl tossing beef jerky down the aisle instead, this one-of-a-kind wedding ended with a bunch of cheers and, of course, the “E-A-G-L-E-S!” chant.

“THAT’s a Philly thing,” the Eagles’ account posted on X. “Congratulations to Brooke & Rob.”

The only thing that would put the cherry on top to this wonderful day for the Rittners would be an Eagles victory over the Cowboys – their NFC East rivals.

The Eagles went into Sunday as the NFL’s best team with a 7-1 record while the Cowboys are behind them in the division at 5-2.