Diondre Overton, national champion wide receiver for Clemson, dead at 26

Diondre Overton, a former wide receiver who won two national championships with the Clemson Tigers, has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 26.

Overton played all four seasons with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. He was on the Tigers when they won the national championship in 2016 and 2018. He had 52 catches for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton,” Clemson said in a post on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

No other details about his death were given. A university official told the Associated Press that the school had heard about Overton’s death and reached out to authorities in Greensboro, North Carolina, to confirm it.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney talked about Overton’s death after the team’s 66-20 win over Appalachian State on Saturday night.

“It took the wind out of my body this morning,” Swinney said. “He truly was one of the sweetest-spirited kids we’ve had come through here. My heart hurts.”

Overton didn’t get a chance to play in the NFL during the regular season. He had been playing in the USFL and the United Football League for the last two years. Last year, he played for the Memphis Showboats.

“The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton,” the UFL said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre’s family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”

