Divsion II women’s basketball player sets NCAA record with incredible 44 rebound game

Women’s college basketball had a monster Thursday night.

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s all-time leading scorer, and Francis Marion center Lauryn Taylor grabbed 44 rebounds against North Greenville in a Division II matchup, an all-time record for all divisions.

Taylor hauled in 30 defensive rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds to shatter the previous record of 40 rebounds in a single game, set in 1983 by Deborah Temple of Delta State.

Taylor was not just dominant on the glass, as she added a career-high 34 points in an 85-62 win.

In Division I, it was Clark who stole the show.

Needing just eight points to break the scoring record set by Kelsey Plum, Clark wasted no time against the Michigan Wolverines, drilling a 35-foot three-pointer just minutes into the first quarter for the record.

“I don’t know if you could script it any better,” Clark said. “Just to do it in this fashion, I’m very grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so many people who have been my foundation in everything I’ve done since I was a young little girl. You all knew I was going to shoot the logo 3 for the record.”

Clark finished the night with a school-record 49 points as the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan, 106-89.

Iowa moved to 23-3 with the win and has four regular season games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament.

“It’s been a little bit of a distraction, but a good distraction, right?” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “You want these kinds of distractions for your team. But at the same time, it’s time now for us to really focus on making our team better and getting ready for Indiana next week, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.”

