Dodgers agree to trade with Rays for Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot as massive offseason continues: reports

All the Los Angeles Dodgers’ headlines Thursday revolved around Shohei Ohtani’s news conference, but the team didn’t stop adding firepower.

The Dodgers have reportedly acquired right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed starter Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca, according to multiple reports.

ESPN also adds that the trade is contingent upon Glasnow agreeing to an extension with the Dodgers. Glasnow would otherwise become a free agent after the 2024 season.

ESPN reported the window for an extension was opened Thursday morning, and the team is hopeful the deal can become official by Friday.

It’s a massive acquisition for the Dodgers, who made the biggest splash in league history when they signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract.

Glasnow has been dominant, striking out 678 over 529.2 career innings with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays. In 21 starts last season, Glasnow had 162 strikeouts and just 37 walks in 120 innings with a 3.53 ERA.

But injuries have slowed Glasnow’s career.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 after making 14 starts that season. Glasnow started two games in 2022 before returning last year and dealing with a back injury.

The Dodgers, though, have seen what Glasnow brings to the table and are willing to bring his ace-like qualities to their rotation.

Ohtani might not be helping the pitching staff this season due to a UCL injury. Ohtani’s contract deferments allow the Dodgers to continue making moves.

Glasnow will make $25 million next season before he hits free agency.

The 26-year-old Pepiot was expected to be in the Dodgers’ rotation after posting a 2.76 ERA between starts and bullpen stints. He had a 2.14 ERA last season in 42 innings.

For the Rays, it’s a good pickup because Pepiot has five years of team control remaining before he can hit free agency.

Margot would land in a perfect situation with Mookie Betts expected to move full time to second base for the Dodgers. While Los Angeles still has James Outman, Jason Heyward and Chris Taylor in the outfield, Margot’s elite defense will give him plenty of opportunity in the lineup.

The scary thing for other teams around the league is Los Angeles might not be done.

Pitchers like Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes are rumored to be on the trading block, and the Dodgers are clearly gunning for more star power in 2024.