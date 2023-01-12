Dodgers announce unconditional release of Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released starting pitcher Trevor Bauer nearly a week after the organization designated him for assignment.

Unable to find a trade partner, the Dodgers announced Bauer’s unconditional release Thursday.

LA owes Bauer his $22.5 million salary for the 2023 season. Bauer can sign with another team for the MLB minimum, which would save the Dodgers $720,000.

Bauer has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since June 28, 2021, when he was placed on paid administrative leave as he faced sexual assault allegations.

CARLOS CORREA ‘RIGHT AT HOME’ WITH TWINS AFTER DEALS WITH GIANTS, METS FALL THROUGH

In April 2022, Bauer was suspended by MLB for a record 324 games and missed the entire 2022 baseball season.

Bauer was reinstated in late December by a neutral arbitrator, making him eligible to play on opening day of the 2023 season.

The Dodgers had until last Friday to make a decision on Bauer, choosing to designate the former NL Cy Young winner for assignment.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the Dodgers said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

Bauer was accused in 2021 of sexual assault by a San Diego woman he met via social media, an accusation Bauer denied, saying the encounters were consensual.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced in February 2022 that Bauer would not be criminally charged.

Bauer has played for four teams in his career with an overall ERA of 3.79. In his Cy Young year, Bauer was 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.