Dodgers beat Yankees in World Series rematch with comeback win powered by Shohei Ohtani’s two homers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch 8-5 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a game that felt like the last time the two teams played against one another.

The last time the Yankees and Dodgers shared a field was at Yankee Stadium, when New York blew a 5-0 lead in Game 5 of the World Series – losing the championship in catastrophic fashion.

On Friday night, the Yankees once again blew a lead, albeit not as badly as in the now-infamous Game 5.

The game started with fireworks, as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani hit home runs in the first inning to make it 1-1. Judge and Ohtani became the first reigning MVPs to homer in the first inning of the same game.

In the top of the second inning, the Yankees continued to mash off of Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Catcher Austin Wells hit a solo home run, and center fielder Trent Grisham added a two-run shot in the second to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

The Dodgers also scored a run in the second inning, but Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run to make it 5-2 to restore the three-run lead.

That would be the last run the Yankees would score on Friday night.

Ohtani hit a second home run off Yankees starter Max Fried in the sixth inning and kicked off a four-run inning for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith singled before Freddie Freeman’s RBI double chased Fried from the game.

Jonathan Loáisiga replaced Fried and allowed a game-tying RBI single from Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages. Hill then relieved Loaisiga and walked Michael Conforto with the bases loaded to give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead.

The Dodgers tacked on two more in the seventh. Will Smith singled, Freeman doubled, and both scored on Pages’ two-run single off Yankees reliever Yerry De Los Santos.

The Yankees (35-21) and Dodgers (35-22) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

