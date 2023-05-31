Dodgers’ Blake Treinen blasts organization for honoring Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen is the latest player on the team who does not agree with them set to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during their Pride Night on June 16.

Treinen, who is currently on the 60-day IL as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, joined All-Star starter Clayton Kershaw as members of the organization who disapproved of the decision to add the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence back to their Pride Night event after previously removing the group.

Treinen released a lengthy statement on the matter through his friend, Sean Feucht, via Twitter.

“I am disappointed to see the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium. Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.

“I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right. My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodger’s [sic] they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups.. However, inviting the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports. People like baseball for its entertainment value and competition. The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field…

“I believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins. I believe the word of God is true, and in Galatians 6:7 it says, ‘do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked; a man reaps what he sows.’ This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodger’s [sic] to “honor” the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual Indulgence.

“‘But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.’ Joshua 24:15.”

Kershaw told the LA Times that he believes the Dodgers’ bringing back Christian Faith and Family Day, which the lefty announced last Friday will be relaunched, was a direct response to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being reinvited.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said Monday. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a satirical protest group that uses drag and religious imagery to bring up issues of sex, gender and more. The left-wing group has been known to use anti-Catholic imagery in their shocking performances.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So, that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.

“This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or Pride or anything like that,” Kershaw added. “This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with.”