Dodgers celebrations erupt into chaos as ‘hostile’ crowd hurls projectiles at officers, sets city bus ablaze

Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrating the team’s eighth World Series title late Wednesday night erupted into a “hostile” crowd that saw “various projectiles” being launched at LAPD officers, the looting of several businesses and even an MTA bus set on fire, police said.

The chaos unfolded after the Dodgers overcame a five-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees, 7-6, in Game 5 of the World Series. Despite the victory in the Bronx, fans flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

Law enforcement issued a warning to Dodgers fans on social media to avoid the area and “celebrate responsibly.” However, the LAPD quickly issued a dispersal order after the crowd appeared to get out of hand.

According to several updates shared on X, the LAPD said a “hostile crowd” began throwing fireworks and projectiles at officers. In another post shared by the LAPD, disorderly fans were also seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

Police also said several stores in the area were also looted and vandalized, and that arrests had been made. It was not immediately clear how many suspects were taken into custody.

An MTA bus in the area of Sunset and Echo Park was also vandalized and eventually set on fire.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement congratulating the Dodgers organization but added that violence during celebrations “will not be tolerated.”

“Tonight, we showed the world that Los Angeles is made of champions. On behalf of our entire city, I want to express our pride and heartfelt congratulations to the Dodgers – to the players and their families, the coaches, the trainers, the front office, and everyone who had a hand in making history tonight. Every night, each of you exemplified the very best of our city and put greatness on display,” the statement read.

“As we celebrate this achievement tonight and in the coming days, violence will not be tolerated. LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses, which includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely.”

Bass said city officials will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss a safety plan going forward with two celebration events planned for Friday.

“This will be a celebration fitting for our championship team and our dedicated fans. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

