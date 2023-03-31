Dodgers continue to renew contract for Andrew Toles amid his battle with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

Andrew Toles has not played a Major League Baseball game since 2018, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have renewed his contract for a fifth straight season.

Toles, 30, played three seasons for the Dodgers between 2016-2018 but did not return for spring training in 2019 and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Despite not playing for the team, the Dodgers have continued to renew his contract season after season — this year at $0 — so the former outfielder can keep his health insurance, the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month.

DODGERS FAN GETS DESTROYED BY SECURITY ON OPENING DAY WHILE ATTEMPTING TO PROPOSE ON FIELD

“I love this,” former Dodgers pitcher Tom Koehler said on Twitter in response to the news. “Saw it first hand how they treated me when I could provide nothing for them. I am not surprised they are helping Andrew. It’s bigger than sports.”

Koehler signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles in 2017 but was injured during spring training and was released in 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 2020, Toles was arrested in Florida after he was found homeless and sleeping behind an airport.

Toles’ father, Alvin Toles, told USA Today in 2021 that he now cares for his son but worries about his condition.

“I just want him to have a chance in life,” he told the outlet. “That’s all. Just to be healthy, live a normal life.

“Schizophrenia, it’s just so tough. I mean, he can’t even watch TV. He hears voices and the TV at the same time, so it’s kind of confusing. I’ve seen him looking at some baseball games on his laptop, but I don’t think he really understands what’s going on.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alvin Toles, who played four seasons for the New Orleans Saints after getting drafted in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft, told USA Today he hopes his son can one day see the Dodgers play again.