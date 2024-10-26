Dodgers fan interferes with potential clutch Yankees homer in World Series Game 1, fans recall Jeffrey Maier

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan nearly became the next Jeffrey Maier on Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres smoked a pitch to left field in the top of the ninth inning and it appeared the ball was going to leave the park for a clutch home run. However, the fan reached over the fence and was determined to have interfered with the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Torres had to settle for a double as umpires confirmed the fan interference.

The FOX broadcast showed the man leave the left field area of Dodger Stadium – just in case the play was reviewed and the Yankees were given the go-ahead run.

FOLLOW GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

Fans immediately recalled the Maier incident from the 1996 American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Maier reached over the right field fence on a Derek Jeter home run and deflected the ball that was at least going to be over the head of Baltimore outfielder Tony Tarasco.

The Jeter home run propelled the Yankees to a victory in Game 1 of that series. They won the series en route to a World Series title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The play on Friday night would have given the Yankees the lead. MLB didn’t have replay in 1996 and used umpire Richie Garcia’s judgment on the play. Garcia, after reviewing the replay, admitted his mistake.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.