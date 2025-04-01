Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman suffers freak injury in shower, manager says

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s 2024 season ended on the highest of notes, but 2025 has already gotten off to a slippery start for the World Series MVP.

Freeman missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves after he slipped in the shower and hurt his surgically repaired right ankle. He suffered the mishap at home and came to the ballpark on the off day Sunday for treatment.

“He had a little mishap entering the shower,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Kind of swelled up a little bit.”

Roberts said Freeman’s ankle wasn’t exactly 100% before the accident, but he still came out of the gate with two home runs and four RBI to start the year when the team was in Tokyo.

“He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Roberts said. “For the most part, he’s always kicking and screaming (to play).”

Freeman played the entire MLB postseason with a tweaked ankle after he sprained it in late September. However, he came alive against the New York Yankees and delivered one of the most epic World Series performances in recent memory.

The first baseman had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in his ankle.

Freeman was an All-Star for the sixth time in seven seasons. MLB didn’t have an All-Star Game during the 2020 season. He had 22 home runs and 89 RBI in 147 games for the Dodgers last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.