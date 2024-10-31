Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman wins World Series MVP with historic performance vs Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman won the 2024 World Series MVP with a performance that included four home runs, which extended a streak of six straight World Series games with a home run, dating back to his 2021 run with the Atlanta Braves.

His walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 against the Yankees was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

Freeman didn’t hit a home run in the Dodgers’ 7-6 Game 5 win, but came up with a huge base hit to extend a five-run fifth inning, in which Los Angeles erased a 5-0 Yankees lead.

Freeman gets his second World Series ring and his first World Series MVP. He has helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series after joining the team in March 2022 after making the decision to leave Atlanta.

The Dodgers won the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but this is their first title in a full season since 1988.

