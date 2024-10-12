Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez says ‘we don’t give a f—‘ uncensored on live TV after leading team to NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers player Kike Hernandez had, arguably, the biggest game of his career on Friday, and used his postgame spotlight to say the F word on live television without being censored in front of a live national audience.

With a tight 2-0 winner-take-all victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday, the Dodgers are going back to the NLCS for the first time since 2021. The Dodgers’ Game 5 victory also marked the first MLB postseason series win of Shohei Ohtani’s career.

After the game, when asked what makes his team different from the teams of the last three years that came up short in the postseason, Hernandez said “The fact that we don’t give a f—!”

Hernandez even made sure that his comment would be made over a live FOX broadcast. The explicit word wasn’t censored when it aired.

Hernandez hit a home run in the game to lead Los Angeles to the decisive win.

Hernandez was part of the team’s last World Series championship in 2020 when the team won the title in the COVID-shortened season. He was also part of the team’s World Series losses to the Houston Astros in 2017 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

After joining the Boston Red Sox in 2021, Hernandez was traded back to the Dodgers last season in July before hitting free agency this past winter. Hernandez re-signed with the team on a one-year, $4 million contract to return to the team.

Now, Hernandez will help lead the team back to the World Series when they take on the New York Mets in the NLCS.

Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

