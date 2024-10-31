Dodgers pitcher announces retirement after winning World Series

One Los Angeles Dodgers player is going out on a high note, announcing his retirement after they won the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Veteran reliever Daniel Hudson, 37, is taking his World Series title to go, telling The Orange County Register “this was the only reason I came back — to go out on top.”

“And that’s what’s happening,” Hudson added.

Hudson was a fifth-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, and it didn’t take long for him to make his big league debut. In 2009, Hudson pitched in six games (18.2 innings), two of which were starts for the White Sox.

Hudson played for seven different teams, spending his most time with the Arizona Diamondbacks over six seasons, where he had a 3.17 ERA in 133 appearances.

His breakout season came in 2011, when the 24-year-old threw 222.0 innings with 169 strikeouts in 33 starts with a 3.49 ERA for Arizona.

But just when it seemed like Hudson was hitting his stride, he tore his UCL and needed Tommy John surgery in July 2012. And just as it seemed he was ready to get back on the mound, he again tore a ligament in his elbow, requiring yet another Tommy John surgery to repair it.

It took Hudson two full years to get back on the mound for the Diamondbacks, but it turned him into the pitcher he was for the rest of his career as he moved to the bullpen.

Hudson pitched for the Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals (where he won his first World Series title), San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays over his long career.

Overall, he had a 3.74 ERA in 855⅓ innings over 15 seasons, and he has two World Series rings.

