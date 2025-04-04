Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell says home was broken into shortly before his start in home opener

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell says his Seattle-area home was broken into last week.

No one was at the home at the time of the break-in. Snell was in Los Angeles for the Dodgers’ home opener the following day, which he started.

“I can confirm that our home was recently broken into,” Snell said in a statement, via NBC KING 5. “Thankfully no one was harmed. We’re working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for their swift response and ongoing support.

“We have security footage that is actively assisting in the investigation, and we’re confident the individuals responsible will be caught and removed from our community. If you know something, say something — please contact local law enforcement.”

Police were notified of the break-in March 26, one day before the game. Officers found a broken window when they arrived at the home.

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure said it was unclear whether anything had been stolen because “there had clearly been some high-value items that had been left there.”

Snell’s home was broken into the same week as former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman’s in nearby King County. The homes are separated by a 6-mile ferry ride.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that they’re connected. We don’t have enough information to say they’re connected,” McClure said.

A number of break-ins were reported at the homes of several high-profile athletes during the fall, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, prompting alerts from leagues to use caution.

Tua Tagovailoa said he hired armed security and jokingly dared burglars to try breaking into his home.

Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a five-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, joining an already stacked squad. The Dodgers’ home opener was their third regular-season game after they played a two-game set in Tokyo earlier in the month.

