Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s mom dies day before Mother’s Day

The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw died on Saturday, his wife announced over the weekend at the unveiling of two youth baseball fields in Inglewood, California.

Ellen Kershaw shared the news of Marianne Tombaugh’s passing at the unveiling of two Dodgers Dreamfields over the weekend.

“Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice,” she said during the dedication.

DODGERS’ MOOKIE BETTS GETS AIRBNB TO STAY OUT OF SUPPOSEDLY HAUNTED TEAM HOTEL IN MILWAUKEE

“One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on – not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay.”

“Today we dedicate this field to his sweet mom who passed and went away to be with the Lord this morning,” she continued. “She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father, and the ballplayer that he is today.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tombaugh’s age and cause of death were not immediately known.

The two fields, funded in part by Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, are a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Dodgers Dreamfields program, which provides neighborhoods across L.A. with updated fields.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fields unveiled Saturday are the 59th and 60th fields revitalized as a part of the program, which began in 2003, CBS News reported.

According to the team website, the goal is to have 75 fields completed by 2033 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the team’s move to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.