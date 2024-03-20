Dodgers rally in 8th for win after grounder goes through Padres infielder’s glove

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a little luck on their side as they defeated the San Diego Padres in the 2024 season-opener in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, 5-2.

With the game tied up at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Gavin Lux hit a grounder to Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth on what appeared to be a routine play. Somehow, the ball got past the infielder and allowed Teoscar Hernandez to score to put the Dodgers up 3-2.

A replay showed the ball bounced through the webbing of Cronenworth’s glove, allowing Hernandez to score on the play. Cronenworth called time to get a new glove, but the damage was already done.

Los Angeles scored four runs in the inning to take the lead, with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani contributing RBI to go up three runs. The Dodgers did not look back as Evan Phillips closed the game down and picked up his first save of the season.

Betts and Ohtani finished with two hits and an RBI each. Jason Heyward and Enrique Hernanadez also had an RBI.

San Diego had a 2-1 lead after Luis Campusano grounded into a double play in the fourth inning. Manny Machado scored, but it was the last time the Padres pushed home a run.

Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tyler Glasnow made his Dodgers regular-season debut. Los Angeles acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason. He struck out three in five innings of work, allowing both of the Padres’ runs.

The Padres started Yu Darvish, and he lasted 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed one run on two hits but was not charged for the run.

The Seoul Series continues Thursday before both teams return home to finish spring training.

