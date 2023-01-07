Dodgers say Trevor Bauer will ‘no longer be part’ of organization following lengthy suspension

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will no longer be part of the Los Angeles Dodgers two weeks after the 2020 National League Cy Young winner was reinstated by an independent arbitrator following the league’s announcement of a 324-game suspension in April 2022.

Bauer missed the 2022 MLB season after being suspended amid sexual assault allegations. He made 17 starts in 2021 before being placed on paid administrative leave.

The Dodgers had until the end of Friday to make a decision on Bauer.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the Dodgers said in a statement Friday.

“From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

MLB’s suspension of Bauer was the longest non-lifetime suspension of a player in the history of the game.

Bauer will be designated for assignment, according to ESPN.

The league announced Dec. 22 that Bauer would be eligible to play on opening day of the 2023 season, though Bauer’s pay will be docked for the first 50 games.

“Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB said in a statement.

“After an exhaustive review of the available evidence, the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer, effectively immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season.

“In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.”

Bauer was accused in 2021 of sexual assault by a San Diego woman he met via social media, an accusation Bauer denied, saying the encounters were consensual.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail,” Bauer said in a statement to Fox News Digital in April. “As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Through his representatives, Bauer released a statement Friday evening.

“While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision.

“Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.

“While I am disappointed by the organization’s decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I’ve received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere.”

Bauer has a career record of 83-69 with an ERA of 3.79 and is owed $22.5 million for the 2023 season.

