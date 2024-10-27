Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani appears to catch break after Game 2 shoulder injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to have caught a break on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani is set to play in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.

Roberts said Ohtani was “in a great spot.”

Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury while trying to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win against the Yankees in Game 2. Ohtani came up lame and walked off the field and into the clubhouse clutching his left shoulder.

Roberts gave an injury update late Saturday night following the game.

“We’re gonna get some tests at some point tonight/tomorrow and then we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Roberts said. “The strength was great, the range of motion good, so we’re encouraged.”

Ohtani is likely to be the National League MVP following the first 50-50 season in MLB history – hitting at least 50 home runs and stealing at least 50 bases.

He led the National League with 54 home runs and 130 RBI. He also had 59 stolen bases.

In two games in the World Series, he’s 1-for-8 with a walk.

The Dodgers just signed Ohtani last winter on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract that had one of the most unusual payment structures in sports history, as $680 million won’t even be paid to Ohtani until his contract is over.

Last year, Ohtani suffered an oblique injury in early September 2023, ending his season. He was already playing through an injured elbow ligament and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-September.

Fox News’ Jackson Thomspon contributed to this report.

