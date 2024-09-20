Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani becomes first in MLB history with 50 home runs, 50 steals in single season

Shohei Ohtani‘s first season in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform is a memorable one as he made MLB history by becoming the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Ohtani entered Thursday against the Miami Marlins with 10 games to reach the never-before-touched milestone, but he decided to get it all out of the way as he stole his 50th and 51st bases.

Then Ohtani hit his 49th and 50th home runs in the same game, breaking Shawn Green’s 2001 season record for the most in a single season by a Dodger in the process.

And Ohtani’s outstanding day at the dish wasn’t over, as he hit yet another home run in this game to make it 51 on the season in the top of the ninth inning during the Dodgers‘ 20-4 onslaught of the Marlins.

Ohtani finished his day a perfect 6-for-6 at the dish with 10 RBI, five extra-base hits and four runs scored. That’s unprecedented production for the man who now appears destined to win the National League MVP this year.

Ohtani came into this game needing just one stolen base to reach the half-century mark, and he didn’t wait time when he got on base in the top of the first inning. As he was standing on second base, he got a good jump to third, but it appeared the throw beat him.

However, the tag wasn’t down, and he signaled he was safe to the umpire, who made the call as such.

Now, Ohtani just needed two more home runs to reach 50 to enter the 50-50 club alone in MLB history. But first, he decided to swipe his 51st bag of the season in the second inning after reaching base on an RBI single. He made it to second base without a throw.

Then, Ohtani flexed his muscle instead of his speed in his fourth at-bat of the game after already going 3-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBI.

With a runner on second, Ohtani turned on an 85 mph slider to right field, and he knew he got all of it as he watched it fly out of loanDepot Park to make it 9-3 Dodgers.

Then, history came in the top of the seventh inning when Ohtani, facing a 1-2 count, delivered a perfect inside-out swing on a pitch down and away and he put it into the left field seats for his 50th dinger of the 2024 campaign.

Ohtani gave a loud scream as he reach first base, and despite it being an away game, the crowd knew it was witnessing history as they roared with Ohtani rounding the bases.

Ohtani received a curtain call from the Dodgers’ dugout, and he obliged as he saluted fans while his teammates and coaches were clapping for reaching a milestone never thought possible.

And just to add to the “greatest day in baseball history,” as announcer Joe Davis said it perfectly on the Dodgers’ broadcast, Ohtani hit a three-run bomb in the top of the ninth inning off position player Vidal Bruján that reached the highest deck in right field.

Ohtani’s day might have even gotten better if he was able to leg out a triple in an earlier at-bat, but he was thrown out at third base trying. If he would’ve gotten in safely, he would’ve hit for the cycle to go along with his league history.

Ohtani may not be pitching for the Dodgers this season, but his inaugural season has been one for the record books.

And to put the cherry on top for the day, the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot with the win, marking the first time Ohtani will get to play postseason baseball in his career.

