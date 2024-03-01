Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani opens up about marriage to ‘normal Japanese woman’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Shohei Ohtani shocked the world on Thursday in an Instagram post when he revealed that he not only has a significant other, but he was married.

As such, Ohtani’s personal life, which has been mainly out of the spotlight since he came to MLB, was the hottest topic at Los Angeles Dodgers spring training on Thursday.

Speaking with reporters, Ohtani explained his decision to go public with his marriage to a “normal Japanese woman,” who he said he was engaged to last year.

“She is a Japanese woman,” Ohtani said. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she’s a normal Japanese woman.”

Ohtani said he did not want to have any distractions in the offseason.

“I felt like it was good timing because it was before the season,” he added. “I didn’t really want any distractions once the season started. I would have liked to announce it earlier, but there were some paperwork issues that (delayed) the whole process.”

Ohtani had known his wife for about three to four years, according to The Athletic.

Ohtani also made sure to point out that his free agency decision to join the Dodgers, who inked him for a whopping $700 million over the next 10 seasons, had “absolutely nothing to do” with his relationship, the LA Times reported. His wife was, however, supportive of the decision to remain on the West Coast.

Ohtani’s post, which came in the middle of the night in Los Angeles but was in the afternoon in Japan, sent many into a frenzy.

In Japan, Ohtani’s every move is covered, making his relationship bomb that much more impressive with how private he kept his personal life.

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” his post’s caption read.

A picture in the bottom right corner of his dog, Decoy, who became a story when he was spotted with him during his 2023 American League MVP acceptance, was also in the Instagram post.

Ohtani’s Dodgers journey has already started off with a bang on the field, too, as he went to the opposite field in his third at-bat of the spring for his first Dodgers home run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

