Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani reveals he’s married in stunning social media post

Shohei Ohtani already has a ring as Major League Baseball’s 2024 is just beginning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star, who signed a massive 10-year, $700 million deal in the winter, announced on social media he is married. He said his wife is a “Japanese woman” without identifying her.

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post in English.

“I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.”

The picture of his statement was in Japanese. The post included a photo of his dog, “Decoy.”

The 29-year-old is one of the biggest celebrities in Japan, but he is not one to have his personal life in the headlines. His focus and image has always been about baseball – free of scandals or tabloid news.

It was immediately top news in Japan.

Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in the offseason after beginning his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He spent six seasons with the Angels, winning two American League MVP awards and nearly earning a Cy Young award during the 2022 season.

He won the AL MVP last season after leading the league with 44 home runs, a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage. Additionally, he had a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Ohtani will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season. He is expected to be ready to hit when the Dodgers head to South Korea to start their season against the San Diego Padres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

