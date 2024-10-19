Dodgers star Mookie Betts sends warning shot to Mets, who are on brink of elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers have outscored the New York Mets, 30-5, in this National League Championship Series, and they plan to keep on swinging.

The Dodgers wiped the floor with the Mets in Game 4 on Thursday night with a 10-2 victory; they also have 9-0 and 8-0 victories earlier in the series.

The Mets, though, are hanging on by a thread, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven, and this is hardly the first time they have had their backs against the wall.

New York has had several comeback victories this October, including the victory that got the team into the postseason as well as their wild ninth-inning comeback in the decisive Game 3 of the wild card round.

But at the moment, the Dodgers look unstoppable and are showing everyone why they are the World Series favorites.

And after going 4-for-6 with four RBI, Mookie Betts sent a stern warning to the clubhouse on the other side of Citi Field.

“We know that they’re going to come back, ready to go, (Francisco) Lindor’s probably gonna have a nice speech and get them boys ready to go,” Betts said the MLB on Fox postgame show with Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and his former teammate David Ortiz. “But we will, too. We’ll be ready to come throw some haymakers tomorrow.”

Surely, it is extra bulletin board material for the Mets, but when Shohei Ohtani and Betts are nearly impossible to get out, who could blame Betts for the confidence?

A Dodgers win in Game 5 on Friday would send them to their fourth World Series since the 2017 season. They won in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Mets need to win Friday, and then Games 6 and 7 in Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday if they want to get back to the Fall Classic for the first time in nine years.

Jack Flaherty will take the bump for the Dodgers, while David Peterson will look to keep the Mets alive.

