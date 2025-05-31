Dodgers star Mookie Betts sustains freak toe injury while walking to bathroom

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers were without star Mookie Betts in the team’s 8-5 win over the New York Yankees due a freak toe injury he reportedly sustained walking to a bathroom.

Betts, 32, said he banged his toe into a wall as he walked to the bathroom in the dark, according to the Los Angeles Times.

X-Rays revealed Betts fractured the toe, according to ESPN.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts will miss games against the Yankees Saturday and Sunday, but he doesn’t expect the eight-time All-Star to go on the injured list.

“I feel confident saying it’s day to day,” Roberts said, “but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him.”

Betts is having a down year, relative to his career numbers. The 2018 AL MVP has a .254 batting average with eight home runs and 31 RBIs and a .742 OPS in 53 games this season.

In his 12-year career, Betts has a batting average of .293 and an .891 OPS.

Betts’ freak injury is not the first for the Dodgers this season. First baseman Freddie Freeman had a similar incident that caused him to miss nine games after he slipped in the shower and aggravated his surgically repaired right ankle.

“Mookie’s toe, that’s kind of freaky, like what happened to me,” Freeman said after the Dodgers’ win. “You hit the speed bumps along the way. We did it last year, and we did all right. Hopefully, we can do that again this year.”

The Yankees (35-21) and Dodgers (35-22) will play the second game of their three-game series Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

