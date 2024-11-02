Dodgers star says team won World Series as soon as Fat Joe performed at Yankee Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the first two games of the World Series at home.

Then, it was on to Yankee Stadium, which is never a walk in the park in October — until now, apparently.

Monday night’s Game 3 marked the first World Series game in the Bronx in nearly 15 years, and the crowd was rowdy.

Then, Fat Joe grabbed a mic and took the field.

The New York-based rapper performed portions of three of his hits, “Lean Back,” “New York” and “All The Way Up.” But the effort to pump up the local team wasn’t particularly well received by anyone.

Except the Dodgers.

The Dodgers were fans of the performance because that was when they knew they had won it all, according to Los Angeles outfielder Kiké Hernandez.

“We go to New York, and this guy, he used to be fat. He’s not fat anymore. His name is Joe. He came out and sang, and guess what? We didn’t even need to play, because after that performance, we had already won,” Hernandez said at the Dodgers’ victory celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Compton-based rapper Ice Cube performed before Game 2 in Los Angeles, which Hernandez says gave the Dodgers an automatic victory that night. The Dodgers won both games that featured the live performances.

Hernandez’s comments echoed those of teammate Joe Kelly, who credited the “Fat Joe curse” for the Dodgers’ Game 5 comeback.

“When we were down 5-0, and they put Fat Joe up on the board, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s an easy dub now,'” Kelly said after the Dodgers’ Game 5 comeback and World Series-clinching victory, via Audacy Sports podcast host Rob Bradford.

“You know Fat Joe is the curse. They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense.

“(Fat Joe) was on the jumbotron, I’m pretty sure, right before the fifth. I looked over at [Brent] Honeywell and said, ‘The Fat Joe Curse. Watch.’ And we started chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. And bad play, bad play, bad play. And I end up getting my second (World Series) with the Dodgers.”

The Yankees committed a series of errors in the fifth inning. Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball in center field, Anthony Volpe misfired on a throw to third baseman Jazz Chisholm and Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo did not communicate who was going to cover the first base bag on a simple ground ball.

It was Los Angeles’ eighth World Series title and its second since 2020.

