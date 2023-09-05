Dodgers starter Julio Ur?as charged with felony domestic violence

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Ur?as was arrested late Sunday night and charged with felony domestic violence, Los Angeles police told ESPN.

This is the second domestic violence arrest in four years for Ur?as.

The 27-year-old was booked into jail around 1 a.m., according to jail records, after being arrested at around 11 p.m. Ur?as was released on $50,000 bond and has a court date set for Sept. 27.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Ur?as,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

MLB also told ESPN that it is investigating Ur?as’s case. It is common for the league to place a player charged with domestic violence on administrative leave while the situation is under investigation.

DODGERS’ MOOKIE BETTS RECEIVES STANDING OVATION UPON FENWAY PARK RETURN

It’s what MLB did with Ur?as in 2019 after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He wasn’t charged, but MLB stepped in with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy.

No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy.

The Mexican-born left-hander is pitching to a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. He did, however, own the league’s best ERA in 2022 at 2.16 over 31 starts and 175 innings.

For his career, Ur?as owns a 3.11 ERA over 158 games (122 starts and 117.1 innings) with an overall record of 60-25 in the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ur?as is set to become a free agent after this year.