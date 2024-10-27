Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto stymies Yankees in World Series Game 2 win as Shohei Ohtani injury casts shadow

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept the spark of excitement high on Saturday night following an incredible walk-off home run from Freddie Freeman against the New York Yankees.

In Game 2, Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one run on one hit through 6 1/3 innings as the Dodgers won 4-2. He only allowed two walks on 86 pitches thrown.

Yamamoto’s only blemish was a solo home run from Juan Soto in the third inning. It was Soto’s fourth home run of the postseason but Yamamoto settled down and didn’t allow any more hits.

Los Angeles got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Tommy Edman hit a solo home run to left field. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the third and Freeman followed up with a solo home run.

Soto tried to rally the Yankees with a long single to start the ninth inning. Giancarlo Stanton’s liner off the bag down the third-base line scored Soto. The Yankees loaded the bases but the Dodgers slammed the door.

The Yankees offense was nowhere to be found for most of the game.

Aaron Judge still looked lethargic at the plate as he was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Anthony Volpe struck out in a huge spot in the bottom of the ninth – his second of the game.

It was muted jubilation for the Dodgers as they took a 2-0 series lead. The Dodgers suffered a tough injury late in the game.

Ohtani left the game at the end of the seventh inning after trying to steal second base. On the slide, he appeared to injure his left shoulder. He left the field grabbing the shoulder.

Japanese media appeared to catch Ohtani telling trainers he “popped” his shoulder out.

“We’re gonna get some tests at some point tonight/tomorrow and then we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “The strength was great, the range of motion good, so we’re encouraged.”

Los Angeles and New York will both have off days before the series moves back to the Bronx for at least Games 3 and 4.

