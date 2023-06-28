Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios addresses Sophia Culpo’s cheating accusations, rumored romance with TikTok sensation

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the recent accusations that he cheated on former girlfriend Sophia Culpo with influencer Alix Earle, clarifying that the couple mutually split in January.

Berrios, who played four seasons with the New York Jets before signing with the Dolphins in March, posted a video to his Instagram Stories about his rumored relationship with Earle and the accusations from his model ex that he was spotted with Earle before their breakup was official.

“I don’t want to start anything. I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” Berrios said.

“I was in a relationship for two years, it was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of ‘we just weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

He continued, “It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK. So, it’s been very weird and sad to see what’s gone on since then, and I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now.”

Berrios did not name Culpo, but the couple began dating in 2020 and their split was later reported in March.

The wideout, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, did not mention Earle in the video, but the two have been spotted on social media together for weeks. They were seen attending the Palm Tree Festival in Westhampton Beach, New York, this past weekend.

His comments followed a video Culpo posted to TikTok in which she seemingly shaded the NFL player and his new relationship.

“Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu,” the caption of the since-deleted video read.

Culpo addressed the video on Monday, saying on Instagram, “It really wasn’t that deep,” according to People magazine.

Earlier this month, Culpo opened up about her split with Berrios during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. She said she first learned about Berrios’ alleged infidelity from social media.

“When everything came out, it was pretty public, so people knew, especially on TikTok – that’s how I found out. It was from an article online or an Instagram post online. And I was like, ‘That’s my boyfriend, but that is not me.’ And my sister called me that morning because she was at the same place where it had happened, and she called me and just told me what was going on.”

“But I was truthfully just a shell of a human. I was so hurt. I was so, so confused – I did not know how to handle the situation, but I knew for sure it wasn’t to go online and start talking s— about people. I still don’t think that that’s the right solution. I think my perspective is more just telling my story and not trying to villainize anyone.”

Culpo has not responded on social media to Berrios’ latest remarks.