Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios teases popping the question to girlfriend Alix Earle

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NFL All-Pro Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are one of the most popular couples in the NFL, even as fans and the pop culture world are fixated on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

While Berrios has played in the league for the last five years between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, Earle has built herself a massive social media platform with 6.5 million followers on TikTok and another 3.5 million on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Berrios, who recently re-signed with the Dolphins, briefly spoke to TMZ about his future with Earle as they walked around Los Angeles.

When asked whether he planned on “popping the question” to Earle, with a smile he responded, “We’ll see.”

“It’s going well. We’re happy,” he added.

Berrios and Earle’s relationship was put into the spotlight over the course of the NFL season. She dished on how they met in an episode of “Hard Knocks.”

CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER HOPES TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE ‘GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY’

“When I first started hanging out with Braxton, he was still on the Jets,” the New Jersey native said. “Probably like a month or so into hanging out, you got traded to the Dolphins, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s convenient. I happen to live in Miami.'”

Berrios actually signed with the Dolphins in the offseason before the start of the 2023 season. Earle, who went to the University of Miami, admitted during the trailer that she wasn’t too familiar with football. That is until Berrios came into her life.

“I’ve probably only been to like two football games in my life before I started dating Braxton,” Earle said. “Just seeing people run into each other, I was like, ‘Oh my God, don’t touch him!’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berrios is mostly a special teamer. He received an All-Pro nod with the Jets in 2021 after leading the league in yards per kick return and scoring a 102-yard touchdown.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.