Dolphins’ Byron Jones says he ‘can’t run or jump’ due to injuries, issues stern warning to future players

Eight years ago, Byron Jones impressed NFL scouts and general mangers at the combine by setting a record for the long jump.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Jones in the first round of the 2015 draft. He spent time at corner and safety in the first few years of his professional career before he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

In March 2020, Jones signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Dolphins. Soon after, he began to have setbacks due to injuries.

Jones and Xavien Howard had formed one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. But Jones missed all of last season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Jones took to Twitter Saturday to reveal that he can no longer “run or jump” because of the injuries he experienced over the course his career.

“Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game,” Jones said.

Jones’ tweet was in response to the NFL’s official account that mentioned his 2015 combine performance. He also encouraged players to consult independent doctors whenever they are seeking treatment for injuries.

“DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you,” Jones wrote. “If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones said. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

In addition to last year’s Achilles injury, Jones has dealt with a knee issue during his career. He underwent surgery in March to clean up a lingering injury he dealt with during the 2021 season.

His tweet also hinted he could be ready to step away from the game, but ESPN reported that Jones does not have any plans to retire.

If the Dolphins decide to release Jones this offseason, the team would save between $3.6 million and $13.6 against the cap, depending on the timing of a potential release.

He has 57 pass deflections and four interceptions in his eight-year career.