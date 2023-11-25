Dolphins demolish Jets, whose offensive woes continue

The NFL’s first Black Friday game featured one of the league’s most high-powered offenses against one of the worst.

So, it was no surprise the Miami Dolphins took care of business against the AFC East rival New York Jets in a 34-13 victory.

The Jets’ offense struggle. The only New York touchdown in the first half came on a pick-six late in the second quarter by Brandin Echols.

The Dolphins still had a chance for a quick score before the half, but Tua Tagovailoa threw another interception, giving the Jets a chance at a Hail Mary to take the lead. Then, the Jets ran a play that sums up their season

Tim Boyle’s long pass was intercepted near the goal line, and Jevon Holland returned it for a touchdown that gave Miami a 17-6 lead at the half.

Miami got the ball to start the second half and kicked a field goal on its first possession. After forcing a three-and-out, the Dolphins then drove 92 yards in 15 plays and scored on a 13-yard run by Raheem Mostert on the first play of the fourth quarter.

After the extra point, the teams got into a scuffle that resulted in the ejection of two players. The Jets’ Micheal Clemons made contact with an official, and the Dolphins’ Austin Jackson threw a punch.

The Jets then suddenly moved the ball down the field, converting five first downs after converting two the entire game to that point. On the 17th play of the drive, Boyle threw another interception, icing the game.

After Garrett Wilson scored for the Jets, Mostert answered with his second touchdown of the game.

The Jets had 10 possessions, and only one ended in a score. Six possessions ended in punts, two resulted in interceptions and another ended on downs.

Tyreek Hill led all players with nine receptions, one for a touchdown, and 102 yards. Mostert ran for 94 yards on 20 carries.

Miami increased its AFC East lead, improving to 8-3. The second-place Buffalo Bills are 6-5, although they beat Miami earlier in the season. New York lost its fourth straight to fall to 4-7.

The Dolphins head to Washington to face the Commanders next weekend, and the Jets host the Atlanta Falcons.

