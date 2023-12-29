Dolphins’ Emmanuel Ogbah talks partnership with ChatGPT smart eyewear brand

The growing number of applications of artificial intelligence power a seemingly endless amount of tools in the sports world. The Miami Dolphins are in the stretch run of what has been another successful regular season.

One of the Dolphins’ key defensive players, Emmanuel Ogbah, frequently wears sunglasses before and after games. The eight-year defensive lineman recently partnered with Innovative Eyewear Inc., which has developed a line of ChatGPT-powered smart eyewear that utilizes an open-ear audio interface to allow Ogbah and other users to enjoy music without compromising situational awareness.

“The partnership has been awesome,” Ogbah told Fox News Digital. “I wear a lot of glasses, I wear a lot of shades; I like looking good. So, (Innovative Eyewear) came with this opportunity, and I was quick to pounce on it. Its glasses that listen to music with … I see [the eyewear)] as the future … especially with the integration of ChatGPT.”

Innovative Eyewear developed the smart glasses under several well-known brands, including Lucyd, Eddie Bauer, Nautica and Reebok.

The glasses not only provide an innovate tool for users, they also provide practical functionality by protecting their eyes from the sun.

“The shades definitely protect you from the sun. You have shades, dark glasses, sunglasses. … The Darkside XL glasses … those are the ones I really like.”

Innovative Eyewear’s Lucyd app, which is available on iOS and Android, makes ChatGPT accessible on the go. The company is based in Miami, the city where Ogbah has spent his last four NFL seasons.

“As a Miami-native brand, I am thrilled to partner with one of our local all-stars,” Innovative Eyewear CEO Harrison Gross said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Mr. Ogbah’s positive and energetic persona is a welcome addition to our team, and well-suited for promoting our fun and functional smart eyewear.”

The company’s longstanding slogan, “Upgrade Your Eyewear,” rings true with Ogbah.

“It’s smooth … you can’t even tell you could turn the music up just a little bit and people can’t even hear it. They don’t know you’re listening to music, and you could just be going about your day. So, it’s an amazing pair of glasses.”

“I rock glasses a lot. My [motto] is, ‘You look good, you feel good, you play good,’ and that just adds to everything. I wear the nice pair of jeans, nice outfit; I like to stand out and those glasses make the outfit pop.”

The eyewear is offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations and uses Bluetooth audio to provide users with a seamless experience.

Ogbah was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and went on to receive Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors during his standout career at Oklahoma State. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Ogbah joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and won Super Bowl LIV, which was played in the Dolphins’ home stadium.