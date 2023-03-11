Dolphins exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s 5th-year option; QB will make more than $23M in 2024: report

The Miami Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa for the next couple seasons.

The team exercised Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, sources confirmed to the NFL Network.

The Dolphins had until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the quarterback’s option.

Despite multiple head injuries throughout the 2022 season, Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. He also led the NFL in passer rating last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tagovailoa was sidelined for five games last season after he suffered two concussions over the course of the year. He was ruled out for the Dolphins playoff game against the Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has consistently spoken highly about the type of player he believes Tagovailoa is.

JETS’ SAUCE GARDNER FACETIMES WITH FREE AGENT ODELL BECKHAM JR., DUBS HIMSELF ‘THE #1 RECRUITER IN AMERICA’

“I think it’s important to recognize that we have a congruence of interest by the Dolphins and the player — Tua — that both parties really want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said last month.

General manager Chris Grier has also expressed confidence in the 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick.

“I would say with Tua, he is our starting quarterback,” Grier told reporters in January. “I mean, I don’t know how we can say it any more clearly. We’ve been that way through this season and what he’s done. What Mike and Tua, (Darrell) Bevell, Chandler (Henley), the coaching staff have all done. They’ve all worked tremendously hard, all of them together.”

Tagovailoa’s second confirmed concussion of the season happened during the Dolphins’ Christmas Day loss to the Packers. He did not play in any games the remainder of the season.

On Feb. 1, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol.

During last week’s NFL scouting combine, Grier mentioned that the team was not concerned about committing to the quarterback.

“It’s not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long term with him,” Grier said. “The one thing he’s had, he’s been banged up, but he always comes back and bounces back and plays hard and performs. So excited for his future.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tagovailoa will enter the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023. His salary of just over of $23 million in 2024 will be fully guaranteed.