Dolphins-Jaguars game suspended after Daewood Davis suffers scary injury

A preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was suspended Saturday after wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered a scary injury in the fourth quarter.

Davis was on offense when he ran a route to try and catch a pass from James Blackman. He took a hard hit from Jaguars defender Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. However, Davis lay motionless on the field for several minutes and trainers rushed the field to check on him.

Davis was immobilized, and then put on a stretcher and onto a cart before he being taken out of TIAA Bank Field.

Miami and Jacksonville head coaches Mike McDaniel and Doug Pederson met on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining. The Jaguars were leading 31-18.

The Dolphins later offered an update on Davis.

“Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities,” the team said.

Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a couple of serious head injuries last season, spoke about Davis after the game.

“For Daewood, I don’t think he woke up this morning understanding that there are repercussions playing this sport, that this was going to happen,” he said. “I don’t think anyone wakes up thinking things like that are going to happen.”

He added: “I think it would have been extremely hard for the guys to have gone out and continued to play. The kind of person that Daewood is, a lot of guys respect him. He’s very well respected in the locker room. He’s a great player. He’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. It just would have been hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that.”

It was the second game this preseason to be suspended. Last week, the game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was called off after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden collided with a teammate. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital. He was released the following day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.