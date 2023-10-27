Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey shoots down reports he will make team debut vs. Patriots: ‘That’s sad’

Multiple reports Thursday said All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will make his Miami Dolphins debut this week, but that was news to him.

Rmasey took to X to explain he’s gotten numerous texts and calls, and he had no clue why until he saw the reports.

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me,” Ramsey wrote. “…mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad.”

Ramsey needs to be activated off the injured reserve to play Sunday after dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the summer. He’s been practicing with the team.

If Ramsey does play, it would be the first time in three months Ramsey can join his new teammates in a game.

He was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason by the Los Angeles Rams because Miami wanted to bolster its secondary that already included Xavien Howard.

Ramsey was placed on the IR Aug. 31 after tearing his meniscus during training camp, and his recovery has been faster than expected.

The Dolphins got positive updates elsewhere Thursday on wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert, who are both slated to play Sunday.

Ramsey, who celebrated his 29th birthday Oct. 24, is playing for his third NFL team entering his ninth season. The previous 3½ came with the Rams, who traded for him in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Ramsey helped Los Angeles win a Super Bowl two years ago, hauling in four interceptions and a fumble recovery, while defending 16 passes and totaling 77 tackles.

He followed that up in 2022 with four more interceptions and collecting the first two sacks of his career. He also forced two fumbles and had a career-high 88 tackles.

With Howard and Kader Kohou also banged up for the Dolphins, Ramsey’s return would come at a great time for a Miami team that fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road last week to drop to 5-2 on the season.