Dolphins’ Jevon Holland closes out first half of Black Friday game with 99-yard pick-six

The Miami Dolphins’ high-powered offense had an underwhelming first half in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions at one point during the first half. But Miami’s defense stepped up and generated some points in the final moments of the second quarter.

With just two seconds remaining in the first half, Jets quarterback Tim Boyle tossed a Hail Mary to the end zone.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland leaped and intercepted Boyle’s pass at the 1-yard line. The third-year defensive back then sprinted past Jets players for a 99-yard touchdown.

It was the Dolphins’ longest interception return since 2002.

Boyle, who started the game in place of the benched Zach Wilson, finished the first half with 35 passing yards and no touchdowns. Tagovailoa completed 15 of 23 of his passes for 171 yards.

Tagovailoa, a 2022 Pro Bowl selection, connected with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Dolphins up 10-0 early.

Hill caught his NFL-leading 10th touchdown pass of the season Friday. Hill also leads the league in receiving yards.

He finished the 2022 season with 1,710 yards and has talked about reaching 2,000 yards this season. Hill became just the fifth player in franchise history to reach double-digit receiving touchdowns in the first 11 games of a season.

The Dolphins beat the Jets 34-13 to remain in first place in the AFC East.