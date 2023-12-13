Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel issues hilarious response in text exchange with NFL great Peyton Manning

Mike McDaniel is in his second year as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The franchise has benefited from McDaniel’s presence, as the team advanced to the playoffs last year and is on pace to return to the postseason this year.

McDaniel, who spent multiple years under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, has developed one of the most efficient and exciting offenses in the NFL. The coach has also been a part of multiple viral moments during his time at the helm. In November, McDaniel made an unprompted comment about his height as he spoke to reporters during a press conference saying, “I’m bigger in person, you’re right.”

Earlier in the season, McDaniel appeared to have some fun by breaking into a sprint toward the tunnel at halftime of a game against the New England Patriots. Now, a hilarious text exchange between McDaniel and NFL legend Peyton Manning is making headlines.

During this week’s edition of ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the “ManningCast,” a screenshot of McDaniel’s text message to Manning was put on display.

The screenshot showed a text from Manning to McDaniel in which the two-time Super Bowl winner asked if the coach could set aside a few minutes to chat about the Week 14 game between the Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Manning initially contacted McDaniel as part of his preparation for the matchup between the two AFC teams.

McDaniel responded by saying, “Um f— yes you’re f—ing Payton manning bro.”

Peyton pointed out McDaniel’s typo to his brother and New York Giants legend Eli Manning.

“The reaction was kind of mixed, Eli. He seemed excited, yet he spelled my name wrong.”

The Manning brothers also jokingly questioned whether McDaniel was confusing Peyton for a different “Payton.” Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, currently coaches one of Manning’s former teams, the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins ultimately suffered a one-point loss to the Titans. However, Miami’s playoff hopes remain alive as the team still sit in the top spot in the AFC East division.

The Dolphins remain home in Week 15 as they host the Jets. New York is coming off a surprising win over the Houston Texans. Zach Wilson has been under fire this season, but this past Sunday, he delivered arguably the best performance of his career. The third-year quarterback threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a blowout win at MetLife Stadium.