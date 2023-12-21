Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel says he gave players clearance to tell reporters to ‘eff off’

The Miami Dolphins hit the 10-win mark last season for the first time since 2020 and only the third time since 2015. Three of their four losses this season have come against top-tier teams in the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The losses sparked conversation that the Dolphins do not possess the ability to defeat good teams, causing speculation over whether they will be able to win games in the playoffs down the road.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the narrative about their record against contenders and whether he had any thoughts on it.

“The thoughts are firmly with getting better from this previous game and as I talked to the team today, I instructed the players that anything other than to concern yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams or playoff seeds or the next three games, all that stuff,” McDaniel said.

“I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media to – with all due respect – eff off, with all due respect. … Because all we’re focused on is the Dallas Cowboys and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we’ll be thinking about that, and the narratives will be what they be and we’re not really concerned. We now that’s going to exist but it’s really inconsequential for what we’re trying to do.”

Miami is at home to welcome the Cowboys on Sunday. After that, the team hits the road against potential playoff matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins are coming off a 30-0 victory against the New York Jets.

