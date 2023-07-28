Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field with apparent knee injury: report

Three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey is entering his first season with the Miami Dolphins. During Thursday’s training camp session the star cornerback was forced to exit practice early after he collided with his teammate Tyreek Hill.

Ramsey appeared to injury his knee as a result of the collision, and he was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room area, according to a report from NFL Media.

The Dolphins were in the midst of the third day of training camp when Ramsey appeared to get tangled up while he guarded Hill in coverage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill and Ramsey reportedly hit the ground after they collided, with the Dolphins defensive back staying on the ground for several seconds before eventually getting to his feet.

Ramsey seemed to try and walk off the injury before he left the practice field under his own power.

MIAMI’S TUA TAGOVAILOA CALLS DOLPHINS ‘LEGIT CONTENDERS’ IN COMPETITIVE AFC

Team athletic trainers then spent some time attending to Ramsey’s left knee. He reportedly hobbled to the cart and was taken back to the locker room.

The Dolphins did not provide an official update on Ramsey’s status after practice ended. Head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday morning.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said he briefly spoke with Ramsey after the play, according to the NFL Network. Cornerback Kader Kohou said “he’s going to be good” when asked about Ramsey’s potential injury.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade earlier this offseason in exchange for a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramsey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LVI champion from his time with the Los Angeles Rams.