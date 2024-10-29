Dolphins star’s wife sends warning about Harris: ‘A vote for Kamala is a vote for war’

Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins star running back Raheem Mostert, warned about those who support Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump this election cycle about what a vote for the Democratic candidate could mean.

Mostert on Tuesday reshared former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Gabbard warned rallygoers that a vote for Harris is a vote for former Vice President Dick Cheney and it would mean World War III and nuclear war in the future.

She echoed Gabbard’s sentiments in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“An attack on America is going to happen. It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen,” Mostert feared.

She asked mothers who followed her who they wanted as their president.

“Mommas, who do you want as Commander-in-Chief?” she asked.

“The side who doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughtered by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE.

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. NOBODY on the international stage is going to take HER seriously.”

Mostert criticized Harris earlier this month over the candidate’s criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency response to the two devastating hurricanes that crossed through the state.

Because of that, Mostert said she received racist hate online. She also said she received a ton of support for speaking out on issues.

Fox News’ Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.

