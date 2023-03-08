Dolphins to release former Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones: reports

After three years, Byron Jones’ tenure with the Miami Dolphins is finished.

The team has let the cornerback know they will be releasing him, according to multiple reports.

The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Phins in 2020 after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in all but three games in 2020 and 2021 combined, but he missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury,

Jones recently tweeted that he “can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game,” responding to the NFL’s Twitter account which boasted his record broad jump at the 2015 NFL Combine.

He also told draft prospects to be careful with the league’s medical staffs.

“DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you,” Jones wrote. “If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones continued. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Despite the cryptic tweet, reports say Jones does not plan on retiring.

The Dolphins will designate him a post-June 1 cut, saving Miami $13.6 million against its salary cap.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.